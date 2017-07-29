28°
News

Environment council wants our shark nets removed

29th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
TANGLED UP: This sub-adult bottle nose dolphin was killed in shark nets off Noosa's Main Beach recently.
TANGLED UP: This sub-adult bottle nose dolphin was killed in shark nets off Noosa's Main Beach recently. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHARK nets between Rainbow Beach and Bribie Island have caught 70 dolphins, eight whales, six dugongs, 129 turtles and 132 rays in the past 10 years.

Of those, 84% of the dolphins were dead and all of the dugongs. The nets also caught 24 critically endangered grey nurse sharks, which were all dead.

These figures have been quoted by the Sunshine Coast Environment Council in its argument against the use of shark nets during the humpback whale migration season.

"Shark nets were first introduced by the Queensland government in 1962 to reduce the number of sharks at popular beaches," SCEC co-ordinator Leah Hays said.

"Unfortunately they haven't reviewed this flawed policy since, despite compelling evidence that sharks are a migratory species that simply and regularly swim under and around the 186m long nets, which is why the equipment is ineffective and creates a false sense

of security for beachgoers," she said.

"With the knowledge we have of shark movements, as well as hard evidence on the devastating marine life bycatch we're seeing all up and down the Queensland coast, the argument to continue using this outdated and damaging technology introduced in the 60's is no longer valid. Especially while other alternatives exist that will contribute to beach goer safety while reducing harm to marine life."

SCEC says that in the ten year period spanning January 2007 to December 2016, 418 non-shark species were captured on shark nets in areas spanning from Bribie Island to Rainbow Beach. Of these, 53% were found deceased, with post release mortality due to stress and injury of the other 47% unknown. Of these statistics, the following bycatch was recorded:

● 70 dolphins (84% deceased)

● 8 Whales (all released alive)

● 6 Dugongs (100% deceased)

● 129 Turtles (10% deceased)

● 132 Rays (56% deceased)

● 73 Tuna (97% deceased)

● 24 Grey Nurse Sharks (100% deceased)

"A stark statistic is that almost never reported are the deaths of the Federally protected and critically endangered Grey Nurse Sharks in Queensland, most of these occurring in Sunshine Coast waters." Local marine biologist Chad Buxton points out. "Even one death has a significant impact on the population of these gentle sharks and the current catch rates by the shark nets are not sustainable or acceptable."

"The Queensland government's responsibility extends beyond public safety to obligations to protect Federally listed and endangered marine life. We need to adopt the smarter technology available rather than defaulting to an old argument with no scientific credibility," Miss Hays states.

The Sunshine Coast Environment Council says it wants to see a dedicated education campaign.

"The NSW government is removing shark nets during winter months to avoid entanglement by migrating Humpback whales and that's what we'd like to see here in Queensland. In just the last month, three whales have been caught in shark nets and discarded rope in south east Queensland, including one whale calf which died off the Gold Coast last week. A bottlenose dolphin also drowned after being caught in a shark net off Noosa on the 15th of June. Shark nets are indiscriminate killers. Animals that have 'died on the line' essentially become bait, arguably attracting sharks, rather than deterring them."

SCEC are asking for the 14 shark nets currently deployed along Sunshine Coast and Rainbow Beach waters to be removed this Humpback season to avoid further entanglements. SCEC are also seeking immediate first responder training for life guards and life savers to ensure a swift response should marine megafauna become entrapped in existing nets.

SCEC will be meeting with both the Noosa and Sunshine Coast Council's in the coming months to provide evidence on bycatch data, and discuss ways forward at a local level to improve education, dismantle public perception and fear, and gain support from both councils to have the nets removed during Humpback Whale migration season and replaced with non-lethal technology.

The public hearing is on this Monday 31st July from 9am - 1pm at Catalina de Havilland Room Royal on the Park, 152 Alice Street, Brisbane.

Gympie Times

Topics:  rainbow beach shark nets sunshine coast environment council whale migration

LNP claims govt is planning a carbon tax for Qld

LNP claims govt is planning a carbon tax for Qld

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls says the Palaszczuk State Labor Government is getting ready to foist a carbon tax on Queensland.

Mum busted drink driving after leaving hospital

A woman drove drunk to Bundaberg Hospital.

Hospital drink drive

Bachelor reveals his dating tricks

Hitz939's breakfast announcer Matty Ambrose.

Matt is single and ready to mingle

Princess Diana: How one book blew the royal family apart

Britain's Prince Charles kisses his bride, Princess Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after their wedding.

Andrew Morton's 1992 book on Diana was always going to be important

Local Partners

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

A DELEGATION from Bundaberg's Japanese Sister City Settsu has arrived in Bundaberg for a three day visit.

Planning crucial to success with NDIS

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ann Mickan

Get onboard the NDIS

Jalopies cruise through Bundaberg to help family

Dunga Derby's annual DUNGA DERBY BOOT BBQ

It's all for a good cause

What's on in Bundy this weekend

ART ON STILTS: Michelle Harris and Lauren Whitehouse amaze the crowds at last year's Childers Festival.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Friday, July 28

RED-HOT FAVOURITE: The cane fire tour is one of the most people Childers Festival events.

Five things you need to know

The Bachelor contestant defends topless performer past

IT’S been a whirlwind week for The Bachelor contestant Leah Costa, who’s been forced to defend her past as a topless entertainer after near-nude photos emerged.

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

Apple's latest iPad Pro offers plenty of creativity for both work and play.

ProMotion technology provides for super smooth scrolling

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

ELEGANT HERITAGE INSPIRED RESIDENCE IN EDENBROOK

11 San Vito Court, Norville 4670

House 5 2 5 $769,000

In a class of its own is the only way to describe this magnificent 369.4m2 heritage inspired residence in San Vito Court renowned as one of Bundaberg's most...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $255,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

AS NEW VILLA WITH ROOM FOR 3RD CAR

8/46 Jealous Road, Kalkie 4670

Unit 3 1 2 $290,000

Brand new to the market is this immaculate low- maintenance spacious villa. A feature of this villa is that it has a double gate beside the home with room to park...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

Save the time and hassle of building yourself by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate. The home is ready for you to...

A UNIQUE POSITION - BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

MUST BE VIEWED TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $319,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

HEAVILY REDUCED WHAT A BARGAIN!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 O/O $199,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

REDUCED A FURTHER $9,000! - MUST SEE!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $170,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRICED TO SELL

112 Mackerel Street, Woodgate 4660

Residential Land Why buy an existing house when you could build new? This parcel ... $190,000

Why buy an existing house when you could build new? This parcel of land is certainly located in a sort after area. Set back just one street from Woodgate...

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

How much will your money get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction