Entries now open in 2017 Paint the Port art competition

WORK OF ART: Last year's winner entry of the Paint the Port open category was Ping Carlyon for Hello Gladstone Port.

HERE'S your chance to show off your artistic skills and win cash prizes: the Gladstone Ports Corporation is calling for registrations for its 2017 Paint the Port art competition.

Amateur and professional artists from Bundaberg, Gladstone and Rockhampton are encouraged to present their unique portrayal of port activities or infrastructure across four categories, open, high school and two primary school sections.

Entered artwork will be displayed at the Paint the Port Exhibition at CQUniversity's Gladstone Marina campus from April 12-21, with the winners announced on April 13 on the GPC's Facebook page and the 2017 Gladstone Harbour Festival Family Fun Night.

GPC people and community general manager Rowen Winsor said more than 30 emerging and professional artists from across the region took part in last year's competition.

"The competition is designed to capture and celebrate, through art, our port and its many facets including our natural deepwater harbour, coal-handling facilities, port development and our beautiful marina parklands,” she said.

Online registrations are open now and close at 4pm on March 31.

All artwork must be submitted in person before 3pm on April 7 at CQUniversity's Leo Zussino Building in Gladstone.

For more details about the categories and how to enter, phone GPC's corporate and community relations team on 1800 243 472 or click here.