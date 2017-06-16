Entertainment to rev up at the Lighthouse

START YOUR ENGINES: The Lighthouse Hotel manager Gavin Hales is ready for all the entertainment and action for the Get Your Ute Out Show on Saturday.

WHEN it comes to fun and action it doesn't get much better than some heart-pumping, engine-revving fun at The Lighthouse Hotel.

One of the most popular events on the hotel's calendar the Get Your Ute Out Show draws crowds from throughout the region eager to see some of the best looking cars, utes, 4x4s and motorcycles around.

Manager Gavin Hales said the event would start at noon this Saturday, June 17, with live entertainment by Hats On in the beer garden keeping crowds entertained until late.

"There is truly something for everyone at this show, especially car and bike enthusiasts and with free entry and a whole lot of entertainment it is definitely worth a look,” he said.

"For the rev heads we have the Dyno Run, Big Bang competition, tyre changing competition and 4x4 competition and for the rest of the family we have live entertainment, monster raffles, meet and greet V8 drivers and a tonne of giveaways and promotions.

"The younger members of the family are definitely covered when it comes to fun with a jumping castle, introduction of the mini Jeeps and also face painting.

"There isn't even a need to go home with camping facilities available.”

The competition side of things covers classes such as utes, cars, 4x4 and motorcycles with entry forms available at the bar at a cost of $10 per entry.

The After Party Bash will go off with live entertainment by The Black Snow Band from 6pm live in the beer garden as well as the chance to meet and greet sporting legends, a heap of monster raffles with some great prizes and more.

A courtesy bus is available and for more details phone 4159 4202.

Get your ute out

When: Saturday from noon

Where: Lighthouse Hotel, Burnett Heads

Contact: 4159 4202