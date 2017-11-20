Enough is enough: Bruce Hwy north of Gympie to get millions

The Bruce Highway between Gympie and Tiaro has become a new death stretch of the highway, and calls have escalated for the fast tracking of plans to upgrade it. The LNP has now promised $13.2 million to upgrade the deadliest intersections just north of Gympie.

The Bruce Highway between Gympie and Tiaro has become a new death stretch of the highway, and calls have escalated for the fast tracking of plans to upgrade it. The LNP has now promised $13.2 million to upgrade the deadliest intersections just north of Gympie. Renee Albrecht

IN A win for the region and The Gympie Times' campaign to save lives on the Bruce Highway, the LNP has promised an extra $13.2 million to upgrade dangerous intersections on the highway between Gympie and Curra.

CLICK HERE: Bruce Highway funds are a late payment

Massive news about the Bruce Highway

The investment will help deliver the $66 million Bruce Highway-Gympie intersection approach upgrades, LNP candidate for Gympie Tony Perrett said this morning.

Mr Perrett welcomed the funding which will improve the safety of the vital transport corridor.

"This is a great initiative which will improve safety, efficiency and capacity at 14 intersections on the Bruce Highway between Gympie and Curra," Mr Perrett said.

WEEKEND CRASH: Three hospitalised north of Gympie

"This has always been a dangerous section of the highway and the sooner we can improve its safety will be better for local families, workers, children, retirees and visitors.

"I have received a number of complaints from concerned locals during the last three years about the number and type of incidents which have occurred on this notorious section of the highway.

"I am pleased that my efforts to raise these concerns have now been able to secure this funding commitment from an LNP Government.

"This region has one of the lowest socio-economic and unemployment profiles in the state and this funding will also help to increase job opportunities by making Gympie more accessible as well as make it easier for businesses to grow and access markets north of the region," he said.

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls said the much-needed project formed part of the LNP's renewed 10-year Bruce Highway Action Plan.

"Gympie residents have suffered from a lack of new infrastructure projects for too long under Annastacia Palaszczuk," he said.

LNP candidate Tony Perrett Contributed

"Enough is enough. Only the LNP has the plans to build the roads, bridges and dams our state needs.

"This is why I am committing $13.2 million to help deliver the $66 million upgrade to improve the intersections heading into Gympie.

"By delivering these upgrades, not only will we keep locals and tourists safe but we will create a number of local jobs in the process."

Mr Nicholls said an LNP Government would work with the Federal Government to deliver this project.

"Unlike Annastacia Palaszczuk, I will work with the Federal Government, not against them, to deliver the infrastructure our state needs," he said.

Opening of the new section of the Bruce Highway south of Gympie recently, Federal MP Wide Bay Llew O'Brien. Renee Albrecht

LNP candidate for Gympie Tony Perrett said the $66 million infrastructure project would ensure the road was safe for tourists and the local community.

"The LNP has listened to the concerns of locals and committed to funding and building this vital project," Mr Perrett said.

"Labor are certainly not interested in delivering this project for our community - they are more interested in building a $15 billion tunnel in Brisbane.

"Instead of sitting around talking about it, the LNP has put its money where its mouth is and will actually deliver this vital project for our community."