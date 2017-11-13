Enormity of storm revealed as 2800 tonnes fills tip

STORM DAMAGE: Bundaberg Regional Council waste coordinator David Zorzan and Cr Scott Rowleson with the massive pile of green waste dumped at Bundaberg tip after storms last week.

WIND speeds of up to 150km/h in last Tuesday's storm ripped though Bundaberg, causing widespread damage.

Houses lost their roofs, power lines were downed and hundreds of trees uprooted and snapped.

The enormity of the number of trees blown over in the storm can now be seen at the Bundaberg and Bargara tips.

Today Bundaberg Regional Council Waste and Recycling portfolio spokesperson Cr Scott Rowleson showed off the massive pile of green waste amassed at the Bundaberg waste facility.

A pile of broken trees almost 100m long and 5m high is steadily growing at the site.

Cr Rowleson said in the five days following the storm, 2800 tonnes of green waste had been dumped at Bundaberg region waste facilities.

"The mammoth amount of green waste disposed of in the clean-up of storm debris is actually equal to one third of the annual tonnage council would usually receive,” Cr Rowleson said.

Driving around the suburbs there is still a lot of trees to be removed from parkland and backyards and Cr Rowleson expects the large pile to increase in size.

"With free disposal of green waste only continuing until November 26, we expect this figure to grow significantly in the next two weeks.”

Cr Rowleson said with a high volume of traffic at most waste facilities over the weekend, the patience of residents using the facilities was appreciated.

"While we expect traffic numbers to reduce over the coming weeks we recommend residents plan for slight delays during this clean-up period,” he said.

The free disposal of green waste only at Bundaberg region waste facilities was extended by Mayor Jack Dempsey due to the large amount of waste on the ground.

"However, the two-week extension applies to green waste only,” Cr Dempsey said.

Other general waste will not be excepted for free disposal.

Cr Rowleson reminded residents not to contaminate their green waste with other material such as asbestos or steel.