Enoch asks Bennett to denounce councillor's comments

DEFLECTION: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he was offended at Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef's comments at parliament question time. Sarah Steger

ENVIRONMENT Minister Leeanne Enoch has attacked Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett during question time, demanding he publicly denounce comments made about her by Fraser Coast Regional councillor James Hansen.

Mr Bennett put forward a question without notice to Ms Enoch asking whether she would accept responsibility for the failed scuttling of ex-HMAS Tobruk.

But Ms Enoch accused Mr Bennett of encouraging racially charged comments made by Cr Hansen on social media.

She slammed Mr Bennett's question as a "negative, personal attack”, claiming it "opened the gates for others to take personal attacks” on her.

"I have not heard from the Member for Burnett, with regards to comments that were made by a particular councillor - no comment whatsoever,” Ms Enoch said.

Mr Bennett pushed back at Ms Enoch's comments.

"I take personal offence at the reference of any comments made by a councillor in any way were influenced by myself”.

Withdrawing her comments, Ms Enoch then called on Mr Bennett to publicly denounce the statements made against her by Cr Hansen earlier this week.

Cr Hansen's comment on Fraser Coast councillor David Lewis's Facebook page said: "and ... apparently she's supposed to be black David, looks as white as you and I.”

"Mr Speaker, I withdraw ... In terms of those comments, however, I would call on the Member for Burnett to denounce those comments, publicly denounce those comments,” she said.

"When a topic of discussion moves so quickly to a subject of my appearance and my culture and my race, it is a disgrace and the Member for Burnett - who has been peddling negativity about his own region - should denounce those comments publicly.”

Mr Bennett, in a statement, said he was disappointed at Ms Enoch's attempts to "connect me to inappropriate comments from a councillor in Fraser Coast”.

"It was such a deflection, such an outrageous use of parliamentary privilege,” he said.

"Again, I denounce Cr Hansen's comments about the minister's race or gender - none of that stuff is acceptable in any form - but to have the minister use that against me today, I found it completely offensive.

"More importantly, I found it offensive for the community that relies so heavily on a world class dive site that we have been denied.”

Mr Bennett called for Ms Enoch to release reports confirming the Tobruk "has to stay on its side”.

Last week Ms Enoch announced the scuttled ship would not be moved off its starboard side, after an independent report said moving it would be too great a risk to the vessel's structure.

The government then granted $1 million to a marketing and advertising campaign to bring tourists to the site.

In response to Mr Bennett's question, Ms Enoch said the independent dive report made it known the vessel could not be righted due to structural and safety concerns.

"The independent reports that have been presented to me ... that had been provided to the government ... have made it very clear that the risks in terms of changing the current orientation are too great to the structure of the vessel,” she said.

"The diving industry are calling out for those opposite to support this great tourism op to support the dive industry in our region, and support the dive industry in our state.

"All we have heard from those opposite and in particular the Member for Burnett is negative talk, talking down his region when the mayors, both mayors, that have been engaged in this partnership have been positive about the steps forward.”