Enjoy the relaxed seaside splendour

BEACHSIDE bliss awaits at Innes Park, only 15km from Bundaberg .

This relaxed coastal community is an ideal location to raise a family or enjoy your retirement.

Embrace the beauty of 10 hectares of parkland situated on the ocean front and creek mouth.

This ideal location provide playgrounds, barbecues, shelter sheds and swimming.

One of the features of the area that is a welcome addition for both locals and visitors, is Breeze Cafe and Casuarina Bakery.

Located close to the Innes Park Inlet, Breeze Cafe has been serving and supporting locals, tourists and day trippers since May 2015.

Their emphasis is on supporting local growers and suppliers of seasonal produce for their diverse menu.

This support stems from the two generations who own, manage and are responsible for the day-to-day running of the business.

Owner Richard Burke said the business would always be a mainstay of the local area and the local support for the business is the main reason the bakery and cafe is still operating.

"For us Innes Park provides a harmonious balance of local trade and personal service along with the top quality products that make the business thrive,” he said.

"Because of the gorgeous backdrop that Innes Park provides, weekend and holiday travellers frequent the bakery and cafe to purchase delicious treats, meals and beverages and then go on to enjoy them down at the inlet or the nearby park.

"Locals love to sit and relax in the Bali hut and take the time to enjoy the quiet local traffic and beautiful surroundings we have here locally.

"The bakery and cafe also supports in supplying free bread supplies, functions and sponsorship to local charities, local schools and churches in the area as a small way of saying thank you to our customers for their ongoing support and loyalty.

"It goes without saying that the bakery and cafe is not only a business in the local area, but also an attraction to prospective and existing property owners in the area.”

It is easy to see why the median house price over the past 12 months has been $391,250, because there is some gorgeous living in this part of the coast.

While, of course, there are many modest brick homes in Innes Park there are also some stunners that simply ooze prestige and you can see the work and design that has gone into them, especially where a stunning ocean view is concerned.

Surprisingly for this area, there is still quite a lot of ocean-front acreage available with elevated sites, breathtaking seascapes and also close to master-planned residential developments.

It is understandable why locals were first attracted to the area, with its well-designed coastal pathways provide great walking opportunities, as well as a range of facilities and shopping options.

On top of this there are also three golf courses within a five-minute drive and great diving/snorkelling at Barolin Rocks only five minutes' walk to the south.

As part of Bundaberg's Coral Coast, Innes Park features beautiful, natural environmental experiences with fishing and scuba diving off the popular Barolin Rocks site.

You can find good rock fishing the length of the coast, as well as in the small creek at Innes Park.

The esplanade features a large park with barbecue facilities and there are two small beaches and a creek if you decide you want a dip.

It is easy to see why families are attracted to this part of the Bundaberg region.

You can walk the beaches, explore the rock pools scattered along the coast, or have a play in two playgrounds that are within walking distance of each other.

Innes Park is a wonderful place to simply take a moment and enjoy the beauty.

It is well worth a look.