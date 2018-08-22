Enjoy relaxed appeal of coastal life

Whether looking for a home or an apartment, Coral Cove offers that variety.

Paul Beutel

KNOWN to be a friendly and relaxed coastal town, Coral Cove is well positioned between Innes Park and Elliot Heads and just a short drive from Bundaberg.

There is a wealth of opportunity for both home and unit ownership in this area with the median sale price at $377,500 for a home or $270,500 for a unit making it a realistic option for families or retirees.

Here you can discover the spirit of the Bundaberg region, stroll along the region's diverse beaches. This section starts at the northern end of Innes Park Reserve, bordering the Coral Cove Environmental Reserve, through Herb Muller Park and finishes at the Barolin Rocks near the very popular Coral Cove Resort and Golf Course.

The walkways are not the only attraction of this area as visitors are often encouraged by locals to make sure they take time to explore the lagoon and waterway that runs parallel to the beach - you never know what type of birdlife and animals you might find.

They will be able to access Barolin Rocks (one of Woongarra's Marine Park's shore dive sites) from the shores of Coral Cove.

Barolin Rocks is a low, protruding, rocky point, 1km south of which is a small, 50m pocket sand beach in among a shoreline consisting of continuous basalt boulders. The nearest road ends just south of the point, with foot access to the beach along the low shoreline. The beach consists of a narrow high tide beach and an 80m wide low tide bar that merges with the rocks both seaward and to the side.

Imagine though, after you have discovered the hidden depths of Barolin Rocks, that you are then among an ocean-front second hole that was rated eighth best Par 3 in Australia, as voted by Golf Queensland, March 22, 2015.

This is a possibility from the Coral Cove Resort and Golf Club, which is a unique complex far removed from the rigours of daily life with no stress except how quickly can you get out on the well maintained 18-hole championship golf course featuring the longest hole in Australia.

With the Pacific Ocean as its backdrop, Coral Cove Golf Course and Resort provides the perfect setting for your golfing day and it is actually renowned for having the longest hole in Australia measuring 635 metres and is one of only two Par 6's in Australia.

While Coral Cove is well known for its gorgeous homes and relaxed coastal lifestyle, it also homes an interesting part of history among the quiet, tree lined streets - the Barolin Homestead.

Built in 1913-14 and designed by FH Faircloth, the Barolin Homestead demonstrates the principal characteristics of a 19th century homestead including a residential building, associated outbuildings, underground brick and concrete tanks, fences and mature trees.

Of unique importance are the remnants of a homestead boundary rock wall, presumably erected by indentured South Sea Islander labourers, working either as station hands or employed for pastoral work.

The homestead complex has aesthetic importance as a picturesque residence amongst landscaped gardens and set upon the highest part of the Esplanade.

The Barolin Homestead also has a special association with the Innes family who contributed to the development of the region particularly through the development of the coastal village of Innes Park and through the donation of the Barolin Esplanade for public use.