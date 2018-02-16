Enjoy outdoors but stay safe in the sun

IT IS shaping up to be a pretty good weekend for beach-goers with more warm temperatures and only light to moderate winds forecast, which all adds up to a win for both swimmers and beach visitors.

Temperatures will continue to hover around the low-30s over coming days, which means sunscreen, shade, hydration and protective clothing will be a must, so please do the right thing in this regard.

Winds today will continue from the N/NE at only around 10 knots, before tomorrow morning brings a directional change with the winds coming from the E at around 10 knots in the early morning and then increasing to 10-15 knots from the E/SE later in the day.

Sunday will then bring variable winds (S/SW-E/SE) at 10-15 knots.

Mostly sunny skies will also be the norm this weekend!

Swimming

Swimming conditions will be mostly good this weekend and particularly so through the mornings - actually any time from early morning through until mid to late morning while the tides are high and the winds lighter.

All beaches will provide fantastic swimming conditions through the mornings over the next few days, but for today, your best locations will be Elliott Heads and Kellys Beach.

However across the weekend, as the winds turn more from the E/SE, beaches such as Hervey Bay, Agnes Water, Nielson Park and Moore Park will be the better options, particularly through the afternoons.

Just be careful around the creek and river mouths during the outgoing stage of the tide due to the large amount of tidal movement over the next few days.

If you are swimming, please ensure to check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - , if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Today and weekdays: 9am- 5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

Tomorrow: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; 1pm-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park

Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water.

Surfing

There has not been much happening in terms of surf across our local beaches this week, with those northerly winds not helping local board-riders.

However, there is a glimmer of hope across the next few days, with an increase in ground swell expected to hit the SE Queensland beaches, and hopefully, fingers crossed, that we see some of the ground swell hit our local beaches.

It will probably be more likely to arrive through tomorrow and into Sunday and while the wave heights will not be significant, we are hopeful of at least seeing some fun-sized waves by tomorrow afternoon and into Sunday.

Perhaps the best bet may be to hit the beach through Sunday morning at locations such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Moore Park, Mon Repos Kellys Beach and even Elliott Heads, or else head south to Double Island Point. Good Luck.

Events

The 2018 Laerdal Queensland Surf Rescue Championships will be held this weekend at the Bundaberg SLSC - Nielson Park Beach, Bargara - starting tonight and continuing through tomorrow and Sunday. Good luck to all local and visiting competitors.