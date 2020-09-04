Enjoy local theatre from comfort of home tonight

WHILE theatre buffs are eagerly awaiting for the return of shows like Mamma Mia at the Playhouse Theatre Bundaberg, the local organisation has come up with a means to keep you entertained in the interim.

Tonight will be the first of a series of “relaxed performances” dubbed BURP – Bundaberg’s Unique Relaxed Performances.

And you can enjoy them from the comfort of home.

While performance with a “script in hand” is not a new concept for the Playhouse, streaming a performance is.

The show will be live streamed tonight from 7.25pm on their Facebook page, and are set to feature some of Bundaberg’s most talented performers.

Tonight’s show will include a short play written by Trish Mears called Looking for Love in a Pandemic and Shakespeare’s Women which was written by Rebecca Hutchins and Jack McGovern.

There will also be two musical performances by Ben MacDonald and Michael Dart and his daughter Reese Dart.

