Enjoy a Sunday session and support charity

IF YOU'RE looking for some weekend fun, then head along to the Spotted Dog Tavern this weekend and support Relay for Life.

The Staff of Bundaberg Regional Council Relay for Life team event will be held from 2-5pm and team captain Wendy Saunders said it promised to be a great family afternoon out.

Tickets are $25 and include nibbles, pizza, 10 raffle tickets and live entertainment. Prizes on the day include a family day at Kingfisher Bay Resort, an afternoon cruise on 1770 Larc and a double pass on Lady Musgrave Experience.

To book contact Wendy on 4130 463 or email wendy.saun

ders@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.