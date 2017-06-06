Enjoy a slice of paradise at relaxing cafe

FRESH PRODUCE: Herbs and vegetables fo from the garden to the plate at TQS Cafe

A VISION, a dream, an idea and now a place where the community feels so welcome.

The Tom Quinn Community Centre provides valuable training and opportunities for the community and an integral part of that is the cafe.

Set in the hub of the community centre garden area, the cafe has been running for seven years, providing a peaceful area for guests to relax and enjoy the tranquil gardens while having a delicious meal.

There is a reason that Trip Advisor and many other websites are filled with rave reviews in regards to the cafe's coffee and menu, because it truly is a work of art for all staff involved.

PICTURESQUE: TQs Cafe is set among gorgeous gardens. Paul Donaldson BUN270217TQS3

Hospitality trainer and cafe supervisor Leigh Francis said TQ's provided a warm and welcoming environment for its loyal patrons to enjoy the relaxing atmosphere it has to offer.

"Our chefs Drew and Ash work hard to provide a menu that is fresh, seasonal and of course provides a wealth of delicious options for visitors to the centre,” she said.

"We specialise in house-made morning teas and lunches which are made fresh to order on-site and we even cater to all special dietary requirements.

LIGHT REFRESHMENTS: TQs' scones, jam and cream. Paul Donaldson BUN270217TQS12

"Drew and Ash continue to change our menu to suit the seasons of the year, using fresh available products when available.”

Asked what are some of the most popular items on the menu, Leigh said they were the fresh, house-made scones in both plain and fruit, the pork belly, which is to die for, and, of course, the TQ burger - which is definitely a mouthful.

"Visitors can relax at the cafe and enjoy a meal and light refreshments in the serene and picturesque environment whilst planning their exploration of the other facilities offered by the centre.

"At the centre we also have The Bush Chapel which is available for weddings and other celebrations; while the plant nursery consists of both wholesale and retail sections including an orchid house.

"It propagates plants for sale to the public and plants to populate the lush grounds of the centre, making the cafe look and feel the way it does; not to mention, supplying the cafe with fresh herbs, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

REFRESHING DRINK: Leigh Francis with an Iced Coffee at TQS Cafe in the Tom Quin Gardens, Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN270217TQS17

"The village craft shop offers a variety of crafts and bric-a-brac for sale and showcases the recycled timber products produced by trainees in the timber workshop of the centre.”

The Tom Quinn Community Centre cafe is open 9am-2pm from Monday to Friday .

Bookings for special luncheons and morning teas are available.