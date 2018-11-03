Dog bites off and eats man’s testicles

AN ENGLISH bulldog has been euthanased after biting off his Scottish owner's testicles, which had been coated in peanut butter.

The 22-year-old man, who has not been named, was found fully clothed and lying in a pool of blood in his Haddington, East Lothian, apartment. He was rushed to hospital where he was put in an induced coma for several days.

He returned to consciousness and co-operated with police.

Authorities say nobody else had been in the apartment at the time of the attack.

The dog, named 'Biggie' after gangster rapper Biggie Smalls, was found covered in his owner's blood.

"Inquiries are continuing to establish how a 22-year-old man sustained significant injury to his groin area," a Scottish police spokesperson said.

"However, as part of this investigation the owner of the dog, which is believed to have been involved, has voluntarily signed documentation consenting to the destruction of the animal."

A neighbour old theDaily Record that Biggie was an "an absolute angel."

"Biggie is such a nice dog. He isn't aggressive or anything, and he's quite small. He's fine with other dogs. The dog is an absolute angel. I was happy to be around him. He gets a bit freaked out by noise but he loves having his belly rubbed."

Neighbours reported hearing the bulldog barking at around 4am and again at 8am on the October 7, the day of the incident. A loud party was reportedly heard coming from the address.

However, The Times reports police believe no others are believed to have been involved in the incident.

Police arrived at the scene about 2.30pm.

Local media reports the man's genitalia were not able to be recovered for reattachment.