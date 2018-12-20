Backpacker killed in fiery Bruce Highway crash

THE driver killed in a fiery crash on the Bruce Highway, south of Townsville, is believed to be a UK backpacker.

A fully loaded truck carrying pine timber travelling south and a sedan travelling north collided on the highway at Guthalungra about 5pm on Tuesday. The impact caused the truck's timber load to catch fire, with the flames creating havoc for emergency services.

The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene.

Police have yet to identify the body due to the state of the remains, but authorities are confident the driver was a 31-year-old male English backpacker. It is understood the man had borrowed the car from a fellow English backpacker earlier that day to drive from Airlie Beach to Ayr.

The collision occurred less than 45 minutes from his intended destination.

Police were yesterday in the process of notifying the man's next of kin.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries.