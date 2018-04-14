Bolt’s savage sledge at Jamaican flops

Jamaica’s Yohan Blake wins his heat in the men’s 100m, but he's disappointed former teammate Usain Bolt. Picture: AFP Adrian Dennis

USAIN Bolt has sensationally questioned his decision to retire after watching Jamaica's sprinting empire crumble at the Commonwealth Games.

The fastest man the world has ever known took to Twitter to vent his frustrations after watching his apprentice and the second fastest man of all time lead Jamaica's 4x100m relay team to a disappointing bronze medal behind England and South Africa.

Yohan Blake, who was the red-hot favourite to win gold in the men's 100m, also struggled to the bronze medal in the individual 100m behind South Africa's Akani Simbine (gold) and Henricho Bruintjies (silver).

Jamaica ran over the top of Australia in the final 100m, but never looked like stealing the gold from England and eventually hit the line in 38.35 - 0.22 seconds behind the English team.

The Jamaican team of Everton Clarke, Oshane Bailey, Warren Weir and Blake has none of the aura the team carried when Bolt and Asafa Powell were at the peak of their powers.

Bolt was clearly concerned on Saturday.

Last Monday, Blake joked that Blake would not be able to return home to Jamaica without taking gold on the Gold Coast.

It couldn't be more awkward.

"This morning he messaged me and said 'I believe in you,'" Blake said after the semi-finals.

"Yeah, just keep it basic, don't think too much into it, just look all ahead and get the job done. Because Usain told me, 'You've got to win, you've got to do your best or you can't go home'."

Bolt said on Thursday he was also looking forward to seeing Blake.

He said he was joking when he told Blake he wouldn't be able to return home without a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

"It was actually a joke. I didn't know he was going to tell people that," he said.

"I haven't called him. I haven't texted him. I'm waiting to see him at the village because I'm definitely going to make fun of him. It will be a good conversation."

He wasn't joking on Saturday.

"Did I retire too soon? Hmmm," he tweeted, before following up a few minutes later with: "Watching the relay just now made me ask myself a few questions. Anyhow #TeamJamaica all day everyday #GoldCoast2018."