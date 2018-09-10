‘He’s consistent’: Jennings’ opening nightmare comes back to haunt him

Keaton Jennings was clean bowled by Indian quick Mohammed Shami for 10 without offering a shot (right). Last Test, Jennings was trapped in front by Jasprit Bumrah (left).

Keaton Jennings was clean bowled by Indian quick Mohammed Shami for 10 without offering a shot (right). Last Test, Jennings was trapped in front by Jasprit Bumrah (left).

AS Keaton Jennings trudged off The Oval on Sunday night after suffering another humiliating dismissal, he probably couldn't help but wonder when he'd be back.

There was to be no final innings redemption for the England opener, who was clean bowled by Indian quick Mohammed Shami for 10 without offering a shot.

It's the kind of misfortune batsmen wish to suffer only once in a career, if at all.

For the 26-year-old, it happened twice in two Tests.

The first came on day one of the fourth Test when a vicious Jasprit Bumrah inswinger trapped him in front of middle for naught while shouldering arms.

The second was angled in on Sunday night by Shami, cutting off the seam to take Jennings' off-bail.

Jennings finishes the five-Test series against India with 163 runs at 18.11 and a high score of 42.

He is now 18 innings - and nearly two years - without a Test half-century.

But despite the grim record, England assistant Paul Farbrace said Jennings has done "enough in difficult situations" to retain his spot for the side's next Test - against Sri Lanka in November.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain disagreed.

"I think he's a very good player of spin, he's a good guy but he's fluffed his lines," he wrote for Sky Sports. "It's just not smart cricket. I think he's vulnerable."

Hussain said he would pick 28-year-old left-hander Rory Burns, who has scored 1053 runs at 65.81 for English county Surrey this season.

But he conceded that selectors would likely stick with Jennings due to fellow opener Alastair Cook's retirement.

"Any other innings this summer you could say 'well, it's not easy being an opener', but in this particular Test match I don't think he's done himself any favours," Hussain wrote.

"I think they'll want to take him because the lad at the other end is retiring."