Eddie Jones not falling for Wallaby mind games

DOUBTS about the fitness of David Pocock are like "merry-go-rounds at the Easter Show", England coach Eddie Jones has declared as he prepares his side to face the injured Wallabies flanker this weekend.

And Jones predicts old Randwick boys Bob Dwyer, Simon Poidevin and David Campese will all attempt to ruffle his feathers to help rival Michael Cheika.

Pocock injured his neck last week against Italy and was taken from the field in the 52nd minute.

He sat out training on Monday and will be monitored closely this week but Jones was adamant the star backrower would play.

"I hear this every time we play Australia, Pocock's not going to be fit," Jones said.

"When I heard it, I thought, 'Here we go again'. You know those merry-go-rounds at the Royal Easter Show? It's a bit like that."

One player who definitely won't feature is lock Rory Arnold, who is flying back to Australia after suffering a fractured eye socket from a training collision before the Italy match.

Asked if he would target the Wallabies' scrum and lineout, Jones replied: "I'm sure Bob's got something to say about that, let's just wait and see what Bob says.

"You know the timing, it's usually Wednesday. When's Poido due? Tuesday? Campo will be Thursday.

"It's all lined up, here's the order, I'm just waiting for it.

"It's all co-ordinated, it's all fun. If you're a bookmaker you'd bet on when they're going to say it."

David Pocock leaves the pitch during the international friendly between Italy and Australia. Picture: Getty Images

Jones did offer support to under-pressure Wallabies coach Cheika, who has presided over four wins and eight losses in 2018.

"I think Steve Hansen expressed it well, unless you've coached international rugby and you understand the pressures of coaching the job, it's hard to understand what he's going through," Jones said.

"I know he'd be hurt by the team's non-success and he'd be doing everything he can to make sure that his team's at its best.

"He's a good guy, he's passionate about Australian rugby wanting to be well. He started at the roots of the game, club level and worked his way up and I'm sure there'll be better days for him.

"Let's just hope it's not Saturday."

Kurtley Beale has been pushing hard for the Wallabies' indigenous jersey to be used. Picture: Getty Images

Jones, a former Wallabies coach himself, praised Rugby Australia for allowing the Wallabies to play in their indigenous-designed jersey, the first time it will be worn on foreign soil after debuting in Brisbane last November against the All Blacks.

"I'll think of my mate Glen Ella, I think it's a great initiative," Jones said.

"I think it shows a change in Australian society.

"I was brought up in primary school where 30 per cent of the kids were Aboriginal, the high school I went to 30 per cent were Aboriginal.

"So for me it was normal to interact with the Aboriginal community, I think growing awareness of the importance of the Aboriginal culture is fantastic for Australia."