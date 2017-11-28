Engines revving for Salvos' toy run

ON YA BIKE: John Smith and Don Cook from the Salvation Army at Smithy's just Cruisin Autos preparing for this year's Motorcycle Toy Run in Bundaberg.

ON YA BIKE: John Smith and Don Cook from the Salvation Army at Smithy's just Cruisin Autos preparing for this year's Motorcycle Toy Run in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN281117TOY1

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

THE engines will be revved and more than 400 wheels ready to roll on Saturday morning as the Salvo's 23rd Toy Run takes place.

The "dynamic duo” John Smith and Don Cook have organised the event for more than two decades to help brighten a child's Christmas.

The run begins at the Basin at Bargara with a sausage sizzle with funds raised going to the Salvation Army.

Mr Smith said this year was a tough year for the Bundaberg community and this was just a small way to take some pressure off parents and carers.

He said don't be shy and there was room for everyone, on two wheels or three.

"We are expecting about 180 motorbikes and trikes to comes along,” he said.

"Trikes, Harleys and postie bikes all welcome, just turn up with a present.

"All you need is a helmet and resisted motorbike.”

When the belly's are full from the sausages on the beach the procession of motorbike will take off heading toward Kendalls Flat.

Here, more community members can join in the fun and festivities before heading in to the Rum City.

"We have a police escort and will be going through the CBD on Bourbong St,” Mr Smith said.

"If you see, or hear, us give us a wave and smile the riders will appreciate it.”

The toys will be collected at the end of the ride at Stocklands Shopping Centre, Takalvan St.

Mr Smith requested people to keep teenagers in mind when selecting gifts.

For those who can't make the charity ride this year the dedicated drop off point for gifts and toys is Just Cruising Auto at 34 George St.

For more information about the run phone 4151 0542.