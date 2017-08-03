Engines revving and ready to go for next meet

THE Bundy Turfburners are at it again, putting the pedal to the metal while raising money along the way.

Take the family down to the Bullyard Recreation Grounds for Father's Day to watch the mowers whip around the track.

The engines will be ready to race from 9.30am on September 3.

Entry is $5 with proceeds going to a children's charity.

There will be raffles and children's activities to keep the kids amused.

The canteen will be open and you're advised to take your own chair.

For more information about the Bundy Turfburners, visit their Facebook page.