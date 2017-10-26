Energy trial starts in Bundy

THREE Bundaberg businesses will take part in a $16 million trial to help them reduce their electricity bills.

Bundaberg Walkers Engineering, Isis Central Sugar Mill and Queensland Sugar Terminals were announced as participants in the Large Customer Adjustment Program when Energy Minister Mark Bailey visited Bundaberg yesterday with Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson.

Ms Donaldson said the 12-month program would provide the large businesses with free and independent energy audits.

"This includes comprehensive advice on energy management strategies and the standard electricity tariff best suited to their particular circumstances,” Ms Donaldson said.

"For example, Bundaberg Walkers Engineering could benefit through improvements to their induction heater control systems; Queensland Sugar Limited could benefit through new standby generation equipment; and the Isis Central Sugar Mill could benefit through pump, switchboard and control system upgrades.”

But Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett was sceptical about the merits of program.

"Another day, another pre-election energy stunt from a Labor government desperate to cling to power, but too clueless to genuinely reform our electricity market,” Mr Bennett said.

"All Leanne Donaldson is interested in is buying herself an election and this latest stunt proves it.

"There is nothing tangible in Labor's latest dodgy energy policy whatsoever - it's just a pointless audit for goodness sake.”

Mr Bailey said initial site visits suggested the energy audit provided to the companies could identify significant energy savings and smooth their transition to new tariffs.

More information about the program is at www.business.qld.gov.au.