EFFICIENCY: At the solar switch-on are Rural Fire Service Acting Superintendent Gary McCormack (left) and Regional Assistant Commissioner for South West Steve Smith.
News

Energy Queensland grant helps fire brigades go green

6th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
ONE of the most isolated Rural Fire Service stations in Queensland is going green and more efficient thanks to an Energy Queensland grant for solar panels.

Wallumbilla's fire station, which is funded and run by volunteers, has flipped the switch on reliable energy with the installation of $13,750 worth of solar panels.

RFS area director Goetz Graf said Wallumbilla was one of five stations in Queensland supported by the Energy Queensland initiative.

"They looked at how they can provide better support to the communities and identified solar power to Rural Fire Services in communities," he said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services partnership and sponsorship officer Kate Eggar said the solar panels would allow the Wallumbilla crews to pump water more efficiently.

She said they had previously had to cart generators to run the bore to pump water which were now equipped with electric pumps.

The panels would also cut operating costs.

Wallumbilla is one of five stations across Queensland to receive the panels, all of which were in remote and isolated parts of the state.

