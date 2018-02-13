Energex, Ergon announce $100,000 community grant pool

NOT-for-profit groups seeking a financial boost for their local projects are being urged to apply for their share of the Energex-Ergon Community Fund.

Applications for a grants pool totalling $100,000 are open to community groups doing great work in their local region.

Each group can apply for a grant of up to $5000 to be used for projects in diversity and inclusion, education, energy and environmental conservation, safety, renewable energy projects or by upgrading facilities and equipment.

Ergon area manager for Bundaberg Burnett Tim Baker said the grants were a great way for a diverse range of not-for-profit community groups to seek funding for their initiatives and continued Energex and Ergon's proud history of assisting the region.

"In recent years we have supported projects that help and educate everyone from toddlers to senior citizens in addition to initiatives that had significant community- wide benefits,” Mr Baker said.

"We're urging all community groups with outstanding projects needing a financial kick start to log onto ergon.com. au/communityfund and fill out the application form.”