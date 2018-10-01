Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ENDANGERED SPECIES: A number of Condamine Earless Dragons were found at the Oakey Solar Farm.
ENDANGERED SPECIES: A number of Condamine Earless Dragons were found at the Oakey Solar Farm. Robert Ashdown
Environment

Rare, endangered species found on region's solar farm

Anton Rose
by
1st Oct 2018 5:00 AM

CALLING the vast dry and torrid terrain of the Darling Downs home, the Condamine Earless Dragon was feared to have been extinct until the early 2000s.

The lizard is a rare and endangered species whose fledgling population and dwindling prospects of survival were boosted when a 10-year-old boy from Bongeen brought the reptile to the Queensland Museum, setting the wheels in motion for the revival of a species.

Where it is now calling home, it can be revealed, is the Oakey Solar Farm.

Canadian Solar, who owns the multi-million dollar project on Toowoomba's outskirts, confirmed that a number of the rare species native to a small area on the Darling Downs have been found and relocated from its expanding construction site.

The Condamine Earless Dragon
The Condamine Earless Dragon Robert Ashdown

In a statement to The Chronicle, Canadian Solar said it had located nine dragons, that the project has not been delayed as a result of the discovery and that construction could continue on the land they were found on.

The Department of Environment and Science said it has not yet been alerted about the find by the company.

Classified as an endangered species under state and national legislation, the government considers the tiny reptile to be a high priority when it comes to national conservation efforts.

Paula Halford, who helped spear-head a 10-year-long campaign to have the Condamine Earless Dragon officially identified as a species, said the 12cm lizard's survival was vital to the region's ecology.

The Condamine Earless Dragon
The Condamine Earless Dragon Robert Ashdown

"It's part of the whole ecological mix so if it goes that effects other species," she said.

"It's good to have a strong population in the area ... everything has to live together and it is an important part of the food chain.

"If you let one thing die what else will go? We don't know how it will effect the future of other animals (if it becomes extinct)."

Anton Rose
canadian solar editors picks engangered animal lizard oakey solar farm
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Dodgy landlords under microscope in new industry review

    premium_icon Dodgy landlords under microscope in new industry review

    News Destructive tenants and dodgy landlords will be under the microscope in Bundaberg when a government review of the state's tenancy laws begins this week.

    UPDATE: Roof torn off council building in massive storm

    UPDATE: Roof torn off council building in massive storm

    Weather Shops flooded and powerlines and trees brought down in wild storm

    Bundy's biggest year for dying: 500+ men die than women

    premium_icon Bundy's biggest year for dying: 500+ men die than women

    News Stats show 908 people lost their lives across Bundy region in 2017

    PICTURES: Blanket of 'snow' covers Childers

    premium_icon PICTURES: Blanket of 'snow' covers Childers

    Weather Blanket of "snow-like” hail outside Grand Hotel

    Local Partners