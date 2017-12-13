Menu
End of the road for Motorplex promoter

RETIRING: Barry Pearce's last night on the job at Carina Speedway was on Saturday.
RETIRING: Barry Pearce's last night on the job at Carina Speedway was on Saturday.
Shane Jones
by

THE Bundaberg Shed Alliance Motorplex is on the hunt for a new promoter after the sudden departure of Barry Pearce.

The former promoter announced his retirement from speedway this week, with last Saturday night's meet his last in the job.

The news was confirmed by the organisation in a Facebook post that wished Pearce well for the future.

 

 

 

https://www.facebook.com/bundabergmotorplex/posts/710652015802529

 

 

 

A new promoter has not been announced yet and anyone interested in the role can still get in contact with the organisation by emailing promoter@bundabergmotorplex.com.au.

The next event to be held at Carina Speedway will be on December 26 and 27 with a US challenger series to be held in Late Models with Aussie champion Callum Harper coming to Bundy.

