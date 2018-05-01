End of the line for Kolan River fishing shacks

Fishing shacks on the banks of the Kolan River.

ON THE banks of the Kolan River, a collection of fishing shacks take in the picturesque view.

Dating back to the late '40s and early '50s, generations of families and returned servicemen have holidayed, lived and found solitude in the quaint little cottages.

But the idyllic dream location has been shattered after Bundaberg Sugar and its Belgium-based owner Finasucre ordered the shacks, and their owners, off its land.

For Ann Traynor, Dawn Murdoch and their families, yesterday was an emotional day as their leases came to end without the option to extend.

SAD GOODBY: Phil and Ann Trynor and Dawn Murdoch and her daughter Karen Smith are packing up and removing their Kolan River fishing shacks. Mike Knott BUN290418SHACKS11

Both women's fathers originally had a handshake agreement for the shacks and even as the land changed owners, they were allowed to stay - until now.

"My dad (Dudley Dorron) started it off, he was a fisherman and we had a dairy farm over the back a little bit,” Ms Murdoch said.

"He was allowed to put up a shack to get him off the river in the winter, or if there was a storm he could have a bit of a sleep.

SAD GOODBYE: Dawn Murdoch will say goodbye to her Kolan River fishing shack after 70 years. Mike Knott BUN290418SHACKS12

"When Dad was fishing we were always on the river on the end of a net. There was always kids running around and fishing.

"It's so peaceful and quiet out here.”

Mrs Traynor said she and her husband Phil felt the same way.

"Even though we're not far from town, my Dad (Laurie Quinn) always used to say 'this is the end of the world, no one would ever come here',” she said.

"I can remember when Dad would go prawning, we'd get kerosene tins-full.”

FOND MEMORIES: Ann and Phil Traynor have to leave and pull down their Kolan River fishing shack. Mike Knott BUN290418SHACKS15

Mrs Traynor said her dad was a war veteran who found solitude in the beautiful location and as a kid she would head there on weekends, Christmas, Easter and school holidays.

"My Dad's ashes are up there and his photo, that will be the last thing to go,” she said.

"I miss my Dad more up here than I do in town because this was his happy place.”

It's been a lifetime of memories for the pair but the first sign things were changing came in 1991 when the families were asked to pay land tax by Tate and Lyle.

Mrs Traynor said that arrangement continued until 2001 when Belgium-based company Finasucre bought Tate and Lyle out.

"They were going to get rid of us in 2008,” she said.

"Everyone came together and we asked for a meeting and I don't think they realised how much history there was here so they gave us a lease for five years.

"In 2013 the flood came through and they sent out letters to ask if we wanted to renew (for five years) and we said yes.

"We paid the lease and we had to have our own public liability insurance.

"But in July 2013 they sent a letter saying they had identified a risk ... and said they wouldn't renew in 2018.”

That lease ended yesterday and the owners have a month to remove their shacks.

Bundaberg Sugar declined to comment.