End of the line for conservation group

Janet Tallon, Mike Johnson and Mary Walsh are upset with the clearing of mature trees and bushes in Steptoe Street earlier this year.

AFTER decades of catering to the region’s natural bushland, environmental community group Friends of Baldwin Swamp is no more.

One of the volunteers and advocate for natural Australian plants Janet Tallon said her philosophy had always been about leaving something for the children of tomorrow” so they can have, learn and look after Australian bushland.

In a Letter to the Editor, Ms Tallon said it was with deep regret and sadness that the group would no longer continue.

“After very little support from council, after more than five years lobbying of council by Don Lynch AM for assistance and publicity to attract more volunteers, the ever decreasing number of members has forced our hand,” Ms Talon said.

“The group has given nearly 30 years of volunteering following on from another 30 years of involvement by Harry Frauca trying to protect this area for the city, community and the children of tomorrow.”

She said the last straw was the clear felling of old growth woodland in the middle of the city with no consultation with the group or the community.

“It is hoped someday a council might recognise the value of old growth trees and natural “Australian” areas within this city’s landscape. So much for Bundaberg’s own “Kakadu’.”

Ms Tallon told the NewsMail had tackled a range of environment issues.

She hopes that in the future another group will come forward to care for the native plants and bushland in the region.

Bundaberg Regional Council’s general manager community and environment Gavin Steele said it was sad to hear the group was disbanding.

“Council would like to thank past and present members for their valuable contributions, enthusiasm and dedication,” he said.

“Council greatly appreciates their efforts.

“Volunteers play an important role in natural resource management and we’ll look at options to encourage this at Baldwin Swamp in the months ahead.”