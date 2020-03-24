Menu
Composition with books on the table.
News

End of story time with changes to North Burnett library rules

24th Mar 2020 4:39 PM
IN THE wake of the National Cabinet Stage 1 Restrictions on Sunday, the North Burnett Regional Council as advised a list of facilities that will be closed until further notice.

These include the Mundubbera Gym and the Eidsvold Gym, memberships will be extended once facility is reopened.

Along with the RM Williams Australian Bush Learning Centre, Mundubbera Heritage and Information Centre, and the Mt Perry Indoor Sports Centre.

Meanwhile the North Burnett Regional Council Customer Service & Libraries are monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and changes have been implemented.

As of Monday, story time has been cancelled across the region until further notice.

For a limited time, Library members are encouraged to take advantage of additional borrowing privileges where they can borrow double the number of physical items on their account (restrictions apply on audiovisual equipment and magazines).

This means adult and children members can borrow up to a total of 16 items on your Library account.

There will also be no cash accepted from 8am Thursday.

Customers will be able to pay via EFTPOS or cheque. Tap and pay is accepted in all of our centres.

closures covid-19 library north burnett regional council social distancing
