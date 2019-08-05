End of road for U-turn at Maccas

A U-TURN facility outside one of Bundy's McDonald's restaurants has been replaced with parking spaces.

A U-TURN facility outside one of Bundy's McDonald's restaurants has been replaced with parking spaces. Ashley Clark

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokeswoman said, as part of the approval for the upgrade of the car park at Macca's on Targo St, the turning facility needed to go.

She said the facility, which allowed drivers to cut through centre parking to access Macca's and to perform U-turns, had already been under review by the council's roads department due to safety concerns.

As part of the car park upgrade, McDonald's applied to build a new entrance and a smaller turning facility.

"This request was approved,” the spokeswoman said.

"The applicant is responsible for the installation of the new turning facility which will be a 'one-way' only for vehicles travelling north along Targo St.”