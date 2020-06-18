Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News BCM 28.5.06 Recalled products from Top Taste (George Weston Technology) . PicAnnetteDew
News BCM 28.5.06 Recalled products from Top Taste (George Weston Technology) . PicAnnetteDew
Business

End of era as factory shut down, 120 jobs impacted

by Glen Norris
18th Jun 2020 5:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE last jam sponge roll and Christmas fruit cake have rolled off the production line at Kedron's Top Taste Bakery.

George Weston Foods has shuttered the 50-year-old factory after demand for cakes and other sweet treat declined and it faced increased competition from supermarket chains' own in-house bakeries.

Generations of northsiders, who grew up enjoying the smell of freshly baked cakes and biscuits wafting over their suburbs from the bakery, will not be the only people missing the bakery.

More than 120 workers have been affected by the closure, which given the economic impact of the pandemic shutdown could not have come at a worse time.

The company said the bakery officially completed all production at the end of May with cake and roll production concluding from April 30.

As part of the phased closure, 67 employees finished up at the end of April while an additional 40 staff worked up until the end of May.

The majority of workers have accepted redundancy packages, while others had been redeployed to roles across other GWF businesses or chosen to retire.

A number of maintenance employees are working through to July as they arrange final removal of equipment from the site.

Meanwhile the future of the 3.63 hectare Top Taste site, which is zoned light industry, is yet to be determined.

According to real estate website Core Logic, the land was valued in June last year at $8.7 million.

Originally published as End of era as factory shut down, 120 jobs impacted

More Stories

factory job losses kedron top taste bakery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett police break up all-in pub brawl

        premium_icon Burnett police break up all-in pub brawl

        Crime Cops in right place at the right time as fight kicks off between group of men and women.

        Back on the silver screen

        premium_icon Back on the silver screen

        News Local cinema fans can get back in the red seats at Reading Cinema Bundaberg...

        Limited edition Bundy blend coming to a bottle-o near you

        premium_icon Limited edition Bundy blend coming to a bottle-o near you

        News The cans will be released just in time for footy finals.

        Have your say: Book a meeting with Bundy MP

        premium_icon Have your say: Book a meeting with Bundy MP

        News Bundaberg residents with state related issues or concerns are encouraged to attend...