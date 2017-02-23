32°
End of an era as Prince of Penzance retires

Eliza Goetze
| 23rd Feb 2017 12:12 PM
PRINCE: Bruce, Joe and Jonathan Dalton with Melbourne Cup winning jockey Michelle Payne. The late Joe Dalton said, "it was kind of disbelief at first then it sunk in with all the screaming and yelling”.
HE WAS a good staying horse and "to large extent underrated”.

According to his Bundaberg part-owner Bruce Dalton, 2015 Melbourne Cup winner Prince of Penzance is heading into a well-deserved retirement.

"The view of the owners is he doesn't owe us anything, so we're happy for him to be retired,” Mr Dalton told the NewsMail.

The Prince will live with the trainer Darren Weir on his property in Victoria.

Michelle Payne (centre) rides Prince of Penzance to victory in the Melbourne Cup last year.
The seven-year-old gelding's fate was more or less sealed last October when he sustained a fractured off-fore leg in the Group 2 Herbert Power Stakes.

"He had to have screws and a metal plate inserted,” Mr Dalton said.

"The vet said the operation was a great success and theoretically we could have raced him again, but there was a much greater risk of further fractures and none of the owners were prepared to take that risk.”

The Prince's golden run was "relatively short”, Mr Dalton said, "but he's always been a good horse - even before winning the Melbourne cup he'd won a number of other races.

Part-owners of Melbourne cup winner Prince of Penzance Bruce and Jonathon Dalton with the cup. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
"The Moonee Valley Cup which he won in 2014 was a great race.

"Hopefully he'll enjoy his retirement.”

Mr Dalton owned a 15% stake in the horse along with his brothers Joe and Jonathan but after Joe's passing earlier this year following a battle with cancer, Bruce said he and Jonathan had no plans at this point to invest in other horses.

"Our time with the Prince is over, and there are more important things than horses right now,” he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  horse racing joe dalton melbourne cup prince of penzance racing

