End of an era as council CEO says goodbye

END OF AN ERA: Retiring Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Peter Byrne addresses his last council meeting.

TRAVELLING, spending more time with his family and watching the Broncos play top of the list of things outgoing Bundaberg CEO Peter Byrne is looking forward to in retirement.

In an emotion-charged ordinary council meeting today, Mr Byrne handed over the reins of the top job to newly appointed CEO Steve Johnston, drawing to a close a life-long career with the council.

Mayor Jack Dempsey led the tributes, saying Mr Byrne had the respect of staff and the community.

Working his way up in numerous roles, including as health inspector and environmental health officer, Mr Byrne moved into a role managing health and environmental services before being appointed Bundaberg City Council CEO in 1995.

A fresh-faced Peter Byrne (far right) in 1979. contributed

"I've totally loved the journey, starting back on January 2, 1972 as a junior administrator officer - a cost clerk,” he said.

"Local government is very much a people industry, we work very much at the coal face ... directly with the people.

"You get to learn that if you're part of the community, and you work with the community, together with the people that are elected by them - your mayor and councillors - you achieve great outcomes for the community.”

To stay he witnessed a lot of changes in his time with the council is an understatement - Mr Byrne has seen it all.

"I've seen a lot changes over the years, simple thinks like the introduction of wheelie bins compared to the old pick-up at the back door,” he said.

"We had the introduction of things like water meters - that was highly controversial at the time.

"But then seeing developments - the Botanic Gardens, streetscapes, major infrastructure developments, both in water and waste waster and even waste management.

"And other key services we provide ... roads, rates and rubbish ... we also do everything from respite centres to theatres to cemeteries to roads and drainage.

"We're very proud of our regional and I think we should be.”

Mr Byrne said it had been a privilege and he was proud to have led such a dedicated team at the council.

"A lot of our staff are recognised, both by the professional bodies they're members of and also different agencies as leaders in their own professions,” he said.

"All the flood modelling we were able to do is seen as best practise in the industry.”

But now it's time for Mr Byrne to adjust his focus and spend more time with family and friends.

"Very keen to spend time with the grandkids,” he said.

"And of course I love the Broncos, so I'll have to go and watch the Broncos play.”

With family ties to the region since 1868, Mr Byrne has no intention of living anywhere other than Bundaberg and is excited about the future for the region.