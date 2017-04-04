28°
News

End of an era as council CEO says goodbye

Carolyn Booth
| 4th Apr 2017 2:13 PM
END OF AN ERA: Retiring Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Peter Byrne addresses his last council meeting.
END OF AN ERA: Retiring Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Peter Byrne addresses his last council meeting.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TRAVELLING, spending more time with his family and watching the Broncos play top of the list of things outgoing Bundaberg CEO Peter Byrne is looking forward to in retirement.

In an emotion-charged ordinary council meeting today, Mr Byrne handed over the reins of the top job to newly appointed CEO Steve Johnston, drawing to a close a life-long career with the council.

Mayor Jack Dempsey led the tributes, saying Mr Byrne had the respect of staff and the community.

Working his way up in numerous roles, including as health inspector and environmental health officer, Mr Byrne moved into a role managing health and environmental services before being appointed Bundaberg City Council CEO in 1995.

A fresh-faced Peter Byrne (far right) in 1979.
A fresh-faced Peter Byrne (far right) in 1979. contributed

"I've totally loved the journey, starting back on January 2, 1972 as a junior administrator officer - a cost clerk,” he said.

"Local government is very much a people industry, we work very much at the coal face ... directly with the people.

"You get to learn that if you're part of the community, and you work with the community, together with the people that are elected by them - your mayor and councillors - you achieve great outcomes for the community.”

To stay he witnessed a lot of changes in his time with the council is an understatement - Mr Byrne has seen it all.

"I've seen a lot changes over the years, simple thinks like the introduction of wheelie bins compared to the old pick-up at the back door,” he said.

"We had the introduction of things like water meters - that was highly controversial at the time.

"But then seeing developments - the Botanic Gardens, streetscapes, major infrastructure developments, both in water and waste waster and even waste management.

"And other key services we provide ... roads, rates and rubbish ... we also do everything from respite centres to theatres to cemeteries to roads and drainage.

"We're very proud of our regional and I think we should be.”

Mr Byrne said it had been a privilege and he was proud to have led such a dedicated team at the council.

"A lot of our staff are recognised, both by the professional bodies they're members of and also different agencies as leaders in their own professions,” he said.

"All the flood modelling we were able to do is seen as best practise in the industry.”

But now it's time for Mr Byrne to adjust his focus and spend more time with family and friends.

"Very keen to spend time with the grandkids,” he said.

"And of course I love the Broncos, so I'll have to go and watch the Broncos play.”

With family ties to the region since 1868, Mr Byrne has no intention of living anywhere other than Bundaberg and is excited about the future for the region.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg regional council career council ceo peter byrne retirement

Schools targeted by vandals

Schools targeted by vandals

POLICE urge residents to keep an eye on schools over the holiday period.

Networking is key for uni students

NETWORKING: Nearly 50 attendees from CQU's School of Business and Law attended the breakfast.

Send your business stories to editorial@news-mail.com.au

Chef's grand plans for hotel

TUCK IN: The roast pumpkin, pinenut and haloumi salad is a winner at The Grand Hotel.

ADVERTISING FEATURE: Find out what's cooking at The Grand Hotel

No Honor in closing waste facilities

FIGHT BACK: Residents met with Bundaberg Regional Council representatives in February over fears the Avondale Waste Facility would close.

New strategy to deal with region's waste management issues

Local Partners

Clare loves Bundy

CLARE O'Rourke was born and raised in Redcliffe just north of Brisbane - well before it became the bustling mini-city is it today.

Coin collection honours heroes

COIN COLLECTOR: Three-year-old Esme Moeller, of New Farm, takes a shine to the Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection.

YOU'RE first in line for an exclusive Anzac coin collection.

Bundy band to play at Splendour in the Grass

Bundy band Good Boy are looking forward to playing at Splendour this year.

Great news for Good Boy

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Realities of life for a soldier.

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy which had viewers wondering — Was a fine dining, AFL themed restaurant ever going to work?

MOVIE REVIEW: Dance Academy doesn’t miss any of its steps

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

HIT teen series gets the big screen treatment.

Book review: City of Friends

The fragile nature of relationships is on show

One-hit wonders you have to see

Remember this lot? Yes? Have we got an Australian tour for you.

GET ready to party like it’s 2001 when this tour lands in Australia.

The news Big Little Lies fans won’t want to hear

Nicole Kidman was a standout throughout the show’s seven episodes.

THE first season of Big Little Lies has come to a thrilling finish.

Project producers beg hosts not to play disgusting video

The Project hosts prove they're just like the rest of us

Heston Blumenthal loses his mind on The Project

Do you understand Heston's rant?

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $289,000

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

2 LIVING AREAS + OVERSIZED BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE + 11M X 4M MAN CAVE

13 Richards Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 1 $259,000

Ideally suited to those looking for extra living space, this must see property consists of 4 generous size bedrooms plus office, 2 living areas plus separated...

LARGE 1231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $349,900

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools and still...

BRICK DUPLEX PRICED TO GO !

16 Queen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

Duplex 5 2 2 $329,000

Be quick for this neat and tidy brick duplex in a handy location and priced to go This duplex offers the smart investor or owner occupier flexibility with 1 x 2...

SECLUDED PROPERTY- 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4,086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,086m2...

A cracker of a deal for Nutworks

Pictured: Nutworks managing director Keith Ryan, centre, on site at Lot 12, Pioneer Rd, with Collier's International's Ben Flower and Nick Dowling at Yandina.

Vacant 0.4ha Yandina industrial site sells at auction

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

High profile city developer faces uncertain business future

Mackay Grande Suites has gone into voluntary administration.

Businessman says banks on track to 'kill regional Australia'

Home owner's $350K disaster investment in infamous house

Maxi Bader is dealing with her brand new house in Elphinstone Street being inundated with flash flooding. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

YOUNG woman regrets investment in infamous Rockhampton house.

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!