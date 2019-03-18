End in sight for stalwart Stuchbery

The Waves' Sean Stuchbery calls for a single during his innings of 74 in the final.

The Waves' Sean Stuchbery calls for a single during his innings of 74 in the final. Brian Cassidy

CRICKET: The Waves premiership player Sean Stuchbery admits his body might have given him the answer he was looking for in regards to his future in the game.

The 38-year-old was the player of the match as he helped guide the side to its first Bundaberg Cricket Association division 1 premiership since 2014.

He made 74 with the bat, in a combined opening stand of 97 with Michael Loader, before taking 3/52 with the ball to guide the team to a 48-run win.

"I'm buggered,” he said.

"I've never played in a grand final that has hurt me so much.

"I don't think I can do div 1 grand finals anymore.”

When pressed further, Stuchbery revealed that will be it.

"I'll play a few games in threes and in a year or two I'll play with my boy,” he said.

"It's great to win all three division 1 titles in a season.

"That will do me.”

The emotions for Stuchbery were different to last year.

He played in last year's final, against Norths, which was a loss and tore his hamstring in the contest.

He vowed to make this year count, knowing that it could be his last.

"Walking off this year feels a lot better,” he said.

"That's why I think it is time for me to pull a pin on ones.”

Stuchbery was quick to point out the win wasn't just for him, it was for the team.

"I was happy for the team rather than myself,” he said.

"You had Chris Duff who hurt his back badly (during the game) and split his head open.

"He had blood all in his eyes while bowling for an hour.

"It was a massive effort.”

Stuchbery ended the season on a high as well, scoring the most runs and taking the most wickets in the competition with 567 and 26 respectively.