End in sight for dual occupancy drama

DUAL DUEL: Bargara is one of the places with the dual units being challenged by the Bundaberg Regional Council.

DUAL DUEL: Bargara is one of the places with the dual units being challenged by the Bundaberg Regional Council. Paul Beutel

THE end is in sight in the legal proceedings between the Bundaberg Regional Council and the owners of dual occupancy units.

An appeal has been listed for review in the Planning and Environment Court on Wednesday, June 19.

Representatives of the council and the property owners intertwined in the issue will meet together the week before the appear with the intention of resolution "without prejudice”.

Property owners who have set court action against the council are either expected to attend the meeting, or to be represented by someone who can either resolve the issue or negotiate settlement.

The council was also ordered in April to submit any last arguments as to why it was resisting the development of the dual occupancy units in Bundaberg suburbs including Bargara, Kalkie, and Branyan.

This deadline to do so was over, with the cut-off date set for May 15.

Bundaberg Regional Council was unable to divulge what the cost of the legal proceedings were to its ratepayers, or explain what it hoped the outcome of the appeal would be.

"As these matters are currently before the Planning and Environment Court, we are unable to comment any further,” the spokeswoman said.

House owners had bought properties that contained one building which were divided into two households, and the applications to have them were rejected by the council.

Because of the council's denial, about 16 of the property owners took the council to the Planning and Environment Court, but the number grows.

On May 17 there were two more property owners from Millbank and Kalkie who were added to the list of complainants against the council, but they have not been set to join the meeting at this stage.