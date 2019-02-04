Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMPTY: Coles Cannonvale has been cleared out of fresh fruit and vegetables.
EMPTY: Coles Cannonvale has been cleared out of fresh fruit and vegetables. Georgia Simpson
News

Empty: Supermarkets cleared out of fresh fruit and vegies

Georgia Simpson
by
4th Feb 2019 2:04 PM

ABOUT 20 tons of fresh fruit and vegetables are scheduled for delivery at Coles Cannonvale this afternoon.

The fresh fruit and vegetable aisle at the store has been looking sparse since Saturday, after food trucks have been unable to deliver food, due to the flooding in Townsville.

A delivery of 20 pallets has been organised from Brisbane, with enough fresh produce to last the Cannonvale store for the remainder of the week, with an increase in staples like bread and milk.

Previously, the trucks have been exiting Townsville and coming down to the Whitsundays from the west, but as the flooding has worsened, all deliveries from Townsville have been halted.

Woolworths are also expected to receive a delivery to replenish fresh fruit and vegetable stocks within the next 24 hours.

For those with a fondness for brussels sprouts; there is stock left at Coles Cannonvale.

coles cannonvale editors picks fresh produce whitsundays woolworths
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    WATCH: Keith Urban makes girl's 16th one she'll never forget

    premium_icon WATCH: Keith Urban makes girl's 16th one she'll never forget

    News THE screams from a Bundaberg girl were deafening as she limbered over the barrier of Keith Urban's final concert in Brisbane.

    Bundy court: Nurse sues over hospital patient's 'attack'

    premium_icon Bundy court: Nurse sues over hospital patient's 'attack'

    Crime Nurse alleges man assaulted her after smearing faeces on wall

    Girl, 10, raped by teenage boy

    premium_icon Girl, 10, raped by teenage boy

    Crime He pleaded guilty to first raping the girl when she was 10

    First day: New boss takes over at CQUniversity

    premium_icon First day: New boss takes over at CQUniversity

    Business Professor Nick Klomp joins from the University of Canberra