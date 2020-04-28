Empty roads herald sharp rise in high range speeding

SLOW DOWN: Toogoolawah Police sergeant John Cumner is urging drivers not to take advantage of empty roads. Photo: Ali Kuchel

LESS traffic on a major Somerset thoroughfare may have a provided irresponsible drivers a chance to flout speed limits but Toogoolawah police are urging drivers not to.

While the rate of offenders caught speeding hasn't increased during the past six weeks, speeding drivers have been pushing their limits and clocking up readings higher than usual.

Toogoolawah Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant John Cumner said drivers speeding on the Brisbane Valley Highway had been caught doing as much as 60 kilometres an hour above the 100km/hr speed limit.

"Normally, the most frequent speeding infringement's we'll issue are between 13km/hr and 20km/hr above the speed limit," he said.

"But through this period, we've had a lot of drivers doing 33km/hr to 60km/hr over the limit."

During the weekend, a woman in her early 20s was caught driving on the Brisbane Valley Hwy driving at 132km/hr - exceeding the limit by more than 32km/hr.

Just over a month ago, an Ipswich driver was caught doing 160km/hr while travelling to Kingaroy.

Snr Sgt Cumner said the incidents weren't isolated and that many drivers caught speeding in the past six weeks had exceeded the speed limit by more than 30km/hr.

"We have noticed our speed detections are regular but the actual speeds are much higher than what we normally get them for," Snr Sgt Cumner.

Snr Sgt Cumner said the officers at his station had anticipated higher than average speeds as traffic fell on the highway.

"We were expecting it and unfortunately we were right," he said.

"We were predicting it might occur with the lower volume of traffic, fewer caravans and all the travel restrictions from the health directions."

He said most offenders weren't local and were travelling through on the Brisbane Valley Hwy.

"Very rarely do we actually detect locals speeding - the majority are just people travelling through the area," he said.

"Those limits are there for a reason - it's to protect your life and the lives of others."