TEDX: Morgahna Godwin developed an app called Manage Endo to help manage the life-altering symptoms of endometriosis.
Empowering Ideas forum to spark inspiration

Tahlia Stehbens
by
31st May 2019 5:00 AM
SPREADING knowledge and ideas is a great way to encourage growth in a community and Bundaberg has set a date to have its own event of stimulating conversation.

TEDx events are organised by curious individuals who seek to discover ideas and spark conversations in their own community.

Bundaberg entrepreneur Morgahna Godwin is one of six speakers announced for the event who will be presenting on September 20.

She was first asked to be part of the event back in January.

"They just asked if I would like to share some insights on developing an app and teaching myself code,” Ms Godwin said.

The app developer has created a platform for women with endometriosis to track symptoms.

"I've seen the impact on myself when others share a journey in a vulnerable way, and I think sharing with others is a way of giving back,” she said. "Hopefully something I can say will encourage others to share their stores as well.”

Other speakers include Bundaberg's Mat Grills, Ruben Meerman, Yvette Adams, Nic Ryan, and online fitness sensation James Smith.

"I think its really great we've got such a diverse range of people to share their insights,” Ms Godwin said.

"The tag line is 'ideas worth spreading,'... it's a great initiative.”

Tickets available tomorrow from the Moncrieff Theatre.

