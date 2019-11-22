Employment data shows no improvement

LNP's Tim Mander said the State Government were failing the Wide Bay region.

A POLITICAL fight has erupted over the latest unemployment figures which show a marginal increase for the Wide Bay region.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data, released yesterday, show the unemployment rate has risen to 7.4 per cent for October.

It had been at 7.3 per cent for consecutive months between August and September.

LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander jumped on the rise, arguing the Queensland Labor Government was failing the region.

Mr Mander said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was holding Queensland back and had introduced nine new or higher taxes during her leadership.

“Wide Bay’s unemployment rate increased to 7.4 per cent in the last month, taking the amount of unemployed locals to 9000,” said Mr Mander, who was in the region yesterday. “Unfortunately, these unemployment figures aren’t a surprise because Annastacia Palaszczuk is anti-dams, anti-regions and anti-jobs.”

The Deputy Leader said the LNP government would increase revenue and the economy with their plan for jobs.

“Queensland has the highest unemployment rate in the country, business confidence has crashed and Labor’s Paradise Dam debacle is literally bleeding the region dry in the middle of severe drought,” Mr Mander said.

“And we will guarantee every cent of royalties from the Galilee Basin goes into a $1bn a year Queensland Infrastructure Fund to fund future projects.”

Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman said the unemployment rate, which has seen a 1.2 per cent decrease since this time last year, was evidence that the Palaszczuk Government was delivering.

“Our Back to Work and Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiatives are fantastic contributors to our job growth and our free TAFE and free apprenticeships initiatives will continue to drive our local skilled workforces that we need for the jobs now and into the future,” Ms Fentiman said.

“The last time the LNP was in office with Deb Frecklington as Campbell Newman’s apprentice, not only was unemployment in Wide Bay at 10%, they actually sacked workers.