Employers eye visa changes

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The federal government will abolish the 457 visa program that allows skilled foreigners to work in Australia. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

BUNDABERG business owners are watching to see how changes to foreign worker visas could affect them.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced this week the Temporary Work (Skilled) visa, known as the 457 visa, would be abolished and replaced with a "completely new” Temporary Skill Shortage visa, with the aim of "prioritising Australian workers” in industries with skill shortages.

Business consultant Neil McPhillips said changes to protect Australian jobs would be beneficial in a region with higher-than-average unemployment.

"But we don't yet know what the impact will be or what the replacement will be.”

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers chairman Allan Mahoney said the new visa would be better suited to agriculture if it was simplified.

While some jobs such as emergency service worker and goat farmer have been removed from the occupations list, most mainstream positions from cattle and cane farmers to most surgeons remain.

The changes will not impact on rural and regional doctors.

One business owner, who asked to remain anonymous, was "waiting for the politics to play out”, while another was sceptical it was a "political stunt”.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton's office did not respond to the NewsMail's inquiries yesterday.