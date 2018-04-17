Employers come knocking after Ethan's post

HARD WORK: Ethan Jones put himself out there on Facebook to help find work and now has a job with Mexican restaurant Guzman Y Gomez.

FOURTEEN-year-old Ethan Jones has a message for jobseekers, especially the younger generation: don't be afraid to put yourself out there.

Last week the NewsMail spoke with the teenager after he posted on social media looking for his first job.

This week he's been given not one, but two casual jobs, the first at Mexican restaurant Guzman Y Gomez and the second at Carter and Spencer Produce.

Ethan thanked the community for its support after the post went viral and the restaurant's manager saw the story in the newspaper.

Guzman y Gomez manager Sean Ikstrums said after seeing Ethan's positive attitude towards work he called him in for an interview on Monday afternoon.

"He was a little nervous at first as it was his first job interview,” Mr Ikstrums said.

"But we are happy to have him join our team.”

As an employer Mr Ikstrums said it was important to put a face to a name when it came to looking for employees.

"I'd say to jobseekers, don't be afraid to approach the managers of businesses,” he said.

"In this day and age it's an advantage to stand out from the crowd.

"Come in with a positive attitude and we can teach you the skills.”

Mr Ikstrums said it was important to put your best foot forward when looking for work.

"Dress well, just as Ethan did, for your interview and when you drop in a resume,” he said.

Ethan's mother Kelly Jones said she was proud of her son.

"It feels like he has achieved his goal,” she said.

"He is on top of the world right now and ready to start work.”

Ethan's first pay cheque will go towards buying a mobile phone and the rest will go in to a savings account to save for his first car.

The teen said he hoped his story would give other young jobseekers the confidence to step out into the spotlight to help find work.