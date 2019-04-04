Employable Me returns to look beyond the differences

Director Cian O'Clery, second from left, with some of the cast and crew from season two of Employable Me.

WE OFTEN like to have a whinge about our jobs, but you won't take your employment for granted after watching Employable Me.

After winning hearts and changing minds in its debut last year, the ABC's award-winning documentary series about disabled job-seekers is back with an even more diverse cast.

As well as neurological conditions such as autism spectrum disorder and Tourette Syndrome, the second series features people with epilepsy, cerebral palsy, dwarfism and Down Syndrome as they search for meaningful employment.

"Overall it's the same problem: people seeing a difference and not seeing beyond that," series director Cian O'Clery tells The Guide.

"It was interesting working with people with different conditions.

"Take Eric (who has cerebral palsy) for example. He is just wonderful but there are quite a few people out there who don't understand it's not an intellectual disability; just your motor skills are affected.

"Then there's somebody like Tiana, who is very, very small and has hearing loss. She has all sorts of physical complications that come with her rare form of dwarfism, and because of that people thinking she can't do a certain job... she's being judged before getting a chance to show what she's capable of."

The success of the first season helped the producers feature more job coaches, employment services and job interviews.

"The doors opened a lot more quickly," O'Clery says.

"We didn't need to alleviate people's doubts and concerns. People can be worried sometimes about what story you want to tell, and that trust we earned with the first series made it easier.

"The main thing is awareness more broadly, and creating that starts to normalise things."

Season two of Employable Me premieres on Tuesday at 8.30pm on ABC-TV.