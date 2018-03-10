Emotions run high in lead up to head shave

Jillian Ellis is gettign ready to shave her locks to help fundraise for Neuroblastoma Australia.

THIS weekend is an emotional one for Jillian Ellis.

The Gin Gin State High School student is shaving her head tomorrow as part of her fundraising efforts for Neuroblastoma Australia, and in loving memory of one of her best friends.

"I'm not nervous about shaving my head at all, I am more emotional about what the whole process means to me," she said.

"My good friend Bella-Courtney Hursthouse passed away in 2016 from the disease.

"I am doing this in her memory."

Miss Ellis, 16, said she was passionate about raising money to help fund research of the children's cancer.

"I have never done anything like this before, I just want to help someone who has the disease just like Bella did," she said.

"I hope my efforts will help to eventually find a cure."

Miss Ellis is holding a mega fundraiser tonight at The Metro Hotel, with the event already booked out with 100 people.

Tomorrow, she will brave the shave at the Gin Gin Pool and said the community were invited to come along to help fundraise at her Family Fun Day.

"I have raised about $3000 so far but I am hoping to reach $7000," she said.

"I am just so blown away by how many people are supporting me and have given donations."

The Family Fun Day will kick off from 11am to 5pm tomorrow with Miss Ellis set to shave her hair from 3pm.

There will be a sausage sizzle, jumping castle, face painting, raffles and more.

Or, if you are out and about tonight pop into The Metro Hotel to purchase some raffle tickets to help fundraise.

What is neuroblastoma?

Neuroblastoma is the most common solid tumour of childhood.

About 40 children are diagnosed with neuroblastoma each year in Australia.

The very complex cancer can come in a range of forms that behave very differently.

At one end of the spectrum are benign tumours that may even resolve spontaneously, while at the other end are aggressive tumours with an average survival rate of 40%.