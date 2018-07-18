Emotional tribute to 24-year-old crash victim

FOREVER REMEMBERED: Aimee Herbert (top, with dad Andrew on the night of her school formal) and the wreck of the car she died in.

ONE of two people killed in a fiery horror head-on crash on the Bruce Highway near Gin Gin on June 28 has been identified as 24-year-old Aimee Helen Herbert.

Described as "one of a kind," Ms Herbert will be farewelled in Gympie on Friday afternoon.

Distraught mother Meredith Warren and father Andrew Herbert penned an emotional tribute to their daughter.

"It has been a privilege to watch you grow and experiencing many of your firsts," Mr Herbert said.

"Your first smile, your first bath, your first word and your first steps.

"School holidays were always eagerly anticipated, and I know you guys had many long trips on buses and trains to get to us. The trip always made worthwhile as we tried to cram as many outings, adventures as we could into your stays with us."

Mr Herbert said his daughter was "compassionate, kind and headstrong with a wicked sense of humour."

"She was a fearless friend to so many. You would stick up for them no matter what and I know that they are all devastated by you leaving," he said.

"But as a butterfly emerges from its cocoon and must fly away, you did the same. Your new wings took you north, then south, then back here, then north again, then back again."

Mr Herbert reminisced on all the good times he had with his daughter.

"Aimee, we laughed together, cried together and learnt about each other together. Those that knew you know that there will never be another like you," he said.

Mrs Warren remembered fondly all the good times she had with her daughter.

"She had the best nature, she was just so funny and was always caring about the world," she said.

"I still have the elephant she drew, she loved to draw. I found the elephant after she had left one time and when I asked her was she saying I was an elephant, she replied 'No Mum, it's because they don't forget, like how much I love you'."

Mrs Warren said she misses everything about her daughter but "she will never be forgotten".

"Aimee will always be my greatest champion."