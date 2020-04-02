Emotion for agent in sale of complex

Celebrating a successful sale of a well known local centre are (left to right) LJ Hooker Commercial Brisbaneprincipal Ben Armstrong, previous owner Graeme Learmonth and LJ Hooker Bundaberg Residentialand Commercial principal Jonathon Olsen

A LANDMARK Bundy shopping centre has been sold to a local investor.

Jonathon Olsen at LJ Hooker Bundaberg said he was proud to have been the agent entrusted to sell Southside Central, known by many locals as Olsen’s Corner – after his own family.

“It’s important to have someone that knows the region for a commercial property like this; someone who is on the ground to show inspections and provide the valuable information buyers need,” Mr Olsen said.

“A piece of the best news of this sale is that this centre sold to a local investor in the region.

“This marks my most significant sale of my real estate career spanning 19 years and real proof that a structured marketing campaign covering both local and interstate buyers works.”

“There is a lot of emotion in this sale for me as my grandfather, his brother William and sister Joy Learmonth were the original owners over 70 years ago,” he said.

“They built a reputation on helping the community and especially local farmers.

“My grandfather passed in 1985 and soon after our family’s involvement finished, and John and Graeme Learmonth then carried on and redeveloped the thriving centre as we see today.”

Mr Olsen teamed up with LJ Hooker Commercial Brisbane principal Ben Armstrong for the sale.