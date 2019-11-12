Emma's mission to make yoga accessible for anyone

Emma Ellul has held many a yoga class, including pub yoga. She is now focusing on inclusive yoga through the IWC.

Emma Ellul has held many a yoga class, including pub yoga. She is now focusing on inclusive yoga through the IWC. Mike Knott

YOGA isn't always accessible for everyone but that is set to change thanks to Emma Ellul's mission to have inclusive yoga classes.

Emma Ellul owner of Wild Hearted Wellbeing said she approached IWC a while ago about starting classes there and now it is set to go forward once the new gym is open.

"I approached IWC over a year ago just to do normal yoga because I knew they were doing a gym and then I saw this course in Sydney and I thought wow, no one is doing that here," she said.

"I'm going to have classes for seniors or people recovering from an operation, classes for people in wheelchairs, cerebral palsy classes, we can get them down on the floor, the course I did was just amazing."

Ms Ellul said through her training she learned yoga could have an incredible impact for people with disabilities.

"It is such a beautiful feeling for them because when they are in their chairs they are all forward and hunched and when you get them on the floor and open them up it is just amazing, it feels like a massage," she said.

"It helps them connect with their breath too, when they can't control their body but can control their breath it's like okay that's one thing I can do, that is one thing I can control."

Ms Ellul described her journey into yoga and said she thought everyone should have access to its positive impact.

"I was born with a large heart it is just something that happened and I know how yoga has helped me and other people in my classes," she said.

"I just thought everybody should be able to experience that even if they are in a chair, have a disability or a mental illness.

"Anyone can do yoga and does it look like a traditional yoga posture, no, but it is still yoga it just looks a little bit different."

The yoga classes will be available at the new IWC gym which at this stage is set to open mid December.