British actress Emma Thompson reveals her daughter was the victim of a sex assault on public transport. Picture: AFP
Celebrity

Emma Thompson’s upsetting admission

by The Sun
26th Aug 2018 8:30 AM

Emma Thompson has revealed her teen daughter was the victim of a sex assault on public transport.

Gaia Wise, then 17, was groped as she travelled on the London Underground last year, leaving her fearful of taking the Tube again.

"My daughter had the experience of being felt up on the Tube and felt very nervous about going out on the tube for a long time afterwards," Thompson said,The Sunreported.

The Oscar-winning actress, 59, added that her daughter appeared to blame herself for the traumatic ordeal and felt too scared to speak out.

"She said the thing that upset her most was not the act itself but the fact that she felt cowed enough by it not to call him out.

"And I think that what we suffer as women most from our shame at not being able to say 'Why are you doing this?'

"We're so shocked and undermined by these actions that we can't turn around and take the action that we want and that's the thing that sits with us and sticks with us. Which is so unjust."

Wise, now 18, is the daughter of Thompson and actor husband Greg Wise, 52 - who met while filming the 1995 film, Sense And Sensibility.

She has taken to acting herself, having appeared in the 2015 film A Walk In The Woods, starring Nick Nolte and Robert Redford.

Wise also appeared alongside her mother and Dustin Hoffman.

Thompson has been vocal about the ongoing #MeToo sex abuse scandal engulfing Hollywood, calling the actions of shamed producer Harvey Weinstein "endemic of the system".

 

Emma Thompson is a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement. Picture: Supplied
Emma Thompson is a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement. Picture: Supplied

 

She said she spent her 20s "trying to keep old men's tongues out of my mouth".

However, she dismissed claims that the behaviour of Weinstein - who at least 87 women have accused of sexual assault or unwanted advances - is the result of addiction.

"I don't think you can describe him as a sex addict. He's a predator," Thompson said.

"He's an actual predator, he's dangerous and what he's done and what he's doing is criminal."

Thompson is set to star in new film The Children Act about a child who refuses a blood transfusion for religious reasons.

This article was originally published in The Sunand has been republished with permission.

