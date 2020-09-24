Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Emma Stone gets married in secret

by Lindsey Kupfer, New York Post
24th Sep 2020 7:20 AM

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are married, Page Six has confirmed.

After photos of Stone, 31, and McCary, 35, surfaced this week showing the couple wearing matching gold bands, a source told us they have definitely tied the knot.

Page Six previously reported that the couple postponed their March wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave posted this photo from their engagement.
Dave posted this photo from their engagement.

The Oscar-winning actress and McCary, a former segment director on Saturday Night Live, announced their engagement on social media in December 2019.

In the selfie, posted to McCary's Instagram, Stone smiles as she holds up her pearl engagement ring.

The pair were first romantically linked in October 2017, but actually met when she hosted SNL in 2016.

Reps did not immediately return our request for comment.

Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone and Dave McCary in 2019. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner
Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone and Dave McCary in 2019. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

 

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Emma Stone gets married in secret

More Stories

celebrity emma stone entertainment wedding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Birthday girl, 9, films stepdad choking teen, assaulting mum

        Premium Content Birthday girl, 9, films stepdad choking teen, assaulting mum

        News Tragically for one little girl, her birthday was overshadowed when the person who was supposed to protect her assaulted her mother and teenage brother.

        As election nears, a wish list for road fixes is revealed

        Premium Content As election nears, a wish list for road fixes is revealed

        News Bundy region roads named in list of trouble spots

        Fears endangered fish are landing on dinner plates

        Premium Content Fears endangered fish are landing on dinner plates

        News Endangered species being fished around the world, study says

        Gympie man who had sex with 13yo in public park jailed

        Premium Content Gympie man who had sex with 13yo in public park jailed

        News “If you call the police I will take your life,” Mclean told her.