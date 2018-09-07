EMMA SETS THE MARK: First to 100

LEAGUE: Past Brothers women's player Emma Collinson hopes she can create more history tomorrow with her teammates at Salter Oval.

Collinson and the Brethren are chasing their seventh premiership in the past eight years when they face The Waves in the Bundaberg Rugby League women's decider.

It would be a historic feat with no other sporting side in Bundaberg achieving that in successive years.

But history is already with the zippy Past Brothers winger.

Collinson earlier this year became the first female player to play 100 games in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

She brought up the feat on June 23 against Isis in a 28-6 victory.

"I got to run the girls out, do the coin toss and got the bucket of water thrown on me afterwards," Collinson said.

"I also got the players player after the game, which was nice."

Collinson started in the competition at the age of 18 and got involved because her friends were playing.

The 26-year-old hasn't looked back since.

"It's a great feeling (to bring up milestone), I'm pretty passionate about the sport," Collinson said.

"It's great to have a team that I've been with for so many years stick around in the competition.

"It's good to finally crack the 100, I don't have any reason to stop so I'm happy to keep going."

Collinson didn't rule out playing until she played at least 200 games.

"As long as the competition goes along, I'll keep playing," she said.

"Getting more people involved is the important part.

"It's pretty important that it keeps going because it is growing everywhere."

Collinson said the four teams were great in the competition but hoped more could join next year and one day all men's team, currently at eight, could field a women's side.

For now the focus is on beating The Waves.

"We've been training hard, two times a week for a good nearly two hours, trying to get those plays down pat," she said.

"We're pretty confident, there are a few niggling injuries but nothing major, we have a full team heading into the final."

Past Brothers would be confident of success as well after beating The Waves on all four occasions this year.

Collinson said there was no better feeling to play with her teammates every Saturday.

"I like the team aspect, the family feeling," she said.

"You get to enjoy that as a team, not on your own."

