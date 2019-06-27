Eminem’s dad dead at 67

Rapper Eminem's father Marshall Bruce Mathers has died aged 67.

Marshall had a strained relationship with his son and the pair had been estranged for years.

According to The Sun, Marshall - who went by Bruce - married the rapper's mum Debbie when he was 22.

She was just 15 when they wed and they had their son two years later.

But the couple split up shortly after and Eminem settled in Detroit with his mum, the entertainment site reports.

Sad to here Em's dad Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr is dead. My condolences goes to @Eminem & the entire Mathers family. I was also shocked to learn that Em father never abandoned him. Em mother kept little @Eminem from his father. I hope to not die leaving my son thinking i left him. pic.twitter.com/BO02SLxDlD — Kariuki Patric (@KariukiPatric) June 26, 2019

Eminem's fraught relationship with his dad inspired many of the star's songs, including his hit "Cleanin' Out My Closet".

Eminem’s photo from his high school yearbook. Picture: Supplied

FRAUGHT RELATIONSHIP

In previous interviews, Eminem said he wrote letters to his dad as a child, only for them to come back "return to sender."

The rapper said Mathers would sometimes call while family members were babysitting, but would never speak to him on the phone.

Eminem — Marshall Bruce Mathers III — says his father abandoned him as a child. Picture: Supplied

In 2001, Bruce published a letter addressed to his son in a newspaper.

He explained his side of the story, claiming Debbie kept their son away from him.

Eminem wrote the song “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” about his distant relationship with his father. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images



In "Cleanin' Out My Closet" Eminem rapped: "My fa***t father must've had his panties up in a bunch 'Cause he split, I wonder if he even kissed me goodbye. No, I don't, on second thought, I just f***in' wished he would die. I look at Hailie, and I couldn't picture leavin' her side."

