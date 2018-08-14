Salty Seebohm slaps ex Larkin

Aussie swimmer Emily Seebohm appears to have had a dig at her ex. Picture: Brian Case

Aussie swimmer Emily Seebohm appears to have had a dig at her ex. Picture: Brian Case

JUST when the dust appeared to have finally settled on her very public breakup with Mitch Larkin, Emily Seebohm has taken a not so subtle dig at her Australian teammate after a golden finish to the Pan Pacs in Tokyo.

World champion Seebohm and Larkin kept it cordial at the Pan Pacs just months after their messy split to help Australia grab second with eight gold - well behind world No.1 the United States' haul of 18 wins.

But Seebohm didn't waste time taking aim at fellow champion backstroker Larkin on social media after ending the four-day meet with two gold and a silver.

"You made this harder then (sic) it had to be but you made me stronger then (sic) I'll ever be!" she posted on Instagram in an apparent dig against Larkin.

The post appeared to be edited from "you" to "this" shortly after.

Seebohm had largely bitten her tongue on the issue in Tokyo. But an emotional week appeared to catch up with Seebohm when she was relegated to a shock sixth placing in the 200m backstroke final on Sunday's last night.

American Kathleen Baker won in a championship record of 2:06.14 seconds - almost half a second slower than Seebohm's 2017 world titles 200m winning time. She bounced back to feature in the 4x100m medley relay team's stirring win in a new championship record.

She also featured in the 4x100m freestyle relay win and won 100m backstroke silver.

Seebohm admitted afterwards she had been struggling as she came to terms with the split that almost forced her to pull out of the year's major swimming meet. But in the end, Seebohm was sure glad she hadn't.

The 11-year team veteran said she was more motivated than ever to tackle Tokyo 2020 thanks to the strength drawn from her Pan Pacs campaign.

"It's been a different battle to deal with every day (but) I pulled through and I swam and I swam better than what I thought - I am extremely proud," she said. "So if I can do this, then I feel like 2020 will be a breeze."

Aussie swimmer Mitch Larkin's split with Emily Seebohm was very public. Picture: Brian Cassey

The world 200m backstroke champion was in and out of the Dolphins camp in the lead-up to the Pan Pacs due to the breakup and at one stage contemplated not returning.

"It's pretty much a confidence boost leading into next year knowing that if I did that off what I did, then next time around it should be a lot better," Seebohm said.

Australian swimmer Emily Seebohm has had a great Pan Pacific Games campaign.

The 26-year-old said she would not be short of motivation ahead of 2020 thanks to the presence of Pan Pacs female swimmer of the meet Kylie Masse of Canada and American world record holder Baker.

"I think that just makes us work so much harder when we go up against each other because we're all so even," she said.