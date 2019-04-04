Emilia Clarke stuns at GoT premiere

British actor Emilia Clarke wore Valentino to the final season premiere of Game of Thrones in New York today.

With statement plum-red lips and a couture dress fit for an ice queen, Emilia Clarke has stunned at Game of Thrones' final season premiere.

The British actor, 32, joined her co-stars including Kit Harrington and Maisie Williams - sporting bright purple hair for the occasion - on the red carpet at New York's Radio City Music Hall today.

Clarke's blue and grey Valentino gown featured a sheer ruffled overlay, with a slogan about "sleepwalking" written across the neckline.

Last month, Clarke revealed she had suffered two brain aneurisms and had to undergo surgery while shooting GoT in 2011 and 2013.

Emilia Clarke attends HBO's Game of Thrones final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Evan Agostini/AP

"I lost all hope. I couldn't look anyone in the eye. There was terrible anxiety, panic attacks," Clarke wrote in the New Yorker.

She said she was "convinced that [she] wasn't going to live" but had managed to heal "beyond my most unreasonable hopes. I am now at a hundred per cent."

It's a big few months for Clarke and her co-stars as GoT heads into its much-anticipated finale season.

Game of Thrones' eighth and final season premieres in Australia on April 15, with some episodes set to run the same length as a feature film.

Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington attend HBO's Game of Thrones final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Evan Agostini/AP

Also on the red carpet in the Big Apple were Clarke's co-stars Kit Harrington (aka Jon Snow) and Rose Leslie.

Clearly, top designers were on hand to dress the GoT cast for their final red carpet premiere, with Harrington sporting a black suit by Givenchy.

The dashing look was a far cry from Harrington's on-screen wardrobe as Jon Snow, where his faux fur capes were made of faux fur rugs.

Harrington became an unofficial pin-up for leather and power shoulders, with his fur capes famously made from $79 Ikea carpet.

"We cut and we shaved them and added strong leather straps," Game of Thrones' costume designer, Michele Clapton, said in a 2016 interview.